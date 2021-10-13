* courses offered, to what levels.

The number of students in '''2016''' was 71.

South Eastern College is an [[Association of Trust Schools]].

Address: 2 Tonbridge Way, New Alexandra Park, Harare.

St. Christopher's School is an independent, co-educational, day, high school in New Alexandra Park, Harare Metropolitan Province. The institution was founded in 2010, and is owned and governed by St. Christopher's Trust. The school caters for children with learning challenges.

St. Christopher's School is an independent, co-educational, day, high school in New Alexandra Park, Harare Metropolitan Province. The institution was founded in 2010, and is owned and governed by St. Christopher's Trust. The school caters for children with learning challenges.



Location

(September 2021)

Address: 2 Tonbridge Way, New Alexandra Park, Harare.

Telephone: +263 24 2745285

Cell: 0774 626112

Email: jackie@stchristophers.co.zw

Web: http://www.stchristophers.co.zw/, Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/stchriszim/



History

South Eastern College is an Association of Trust Schools.

The number of students in 2016 was 71.

courses offered, to what levels.





