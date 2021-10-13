Pindula

'''St. Christopher's School''' is an independent, co-educational, day, high school in New Alexandra Park, [[Harare Metropolitan Province]]. The institution was founded in '''2010''', and is owned and governed by St. Christopher's Trust. The school caters for children with learning challenges.
The number of students in 2016 was 71.
St. Christopher's School is an independent, co-educational, day, high school in New Alexandra Park, Harare Metropolitan Province. The institution was founded in 2010, and is owned and governed by St. Christopher's Trust. The school caters for children with learning challenges.


Location

(September 2021)
Address: 2 Tonbridge Way, New Alexandra Park, Harare.
Telephone: +263 24 2745285
Cell: 0774 626112
Email: jackie@stchristophers.co.zw
Web: http://www.stchristophers.co.zw/, Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/stchriszim/

The number of students in 2016 was 71.

