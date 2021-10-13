Difference between revisions of "St. Christopher's School"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "St. Christopher's School, Harare Independent school St. Christopher's School is an independent, co-educational, day, high school in New Alexandra Park, a suburb in Harare, Zi...")
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
St. Christopher's School, Harare
|+
St. Christopher's School, Harare school
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|+
|+
[[]]
|+
|+
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
|−
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. (November 2018) <br/>
|+
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. (November 2018) <br/>
==Location==
==Location==
|−
(September 2021) <br/>
|+
(September 2021) <br/>
|−
Address: <br/>
|+
Address:<br/>
|−
Telephone: <br/>
|+
Telephone:<br/>
|−
Cell: <br/>
|+
Cell:<br/>
|−
Email: <br/>
|+
Email:<br/>
|−
Web: <br/>
|+
Web: <br/>
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
|Line 34:
|Line 30:
South Eastern College is an [[Association of Trust Schools]].
South Eastern College is an [[Association of Trust Schools]].
|−
|+
number
|−
|+
* courses offered, to what levels.
* courses offered, to what levels.
|Line 50:
|Line 46:
|−
|−
|−
|−
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
Revision as of 08:14, 13 October 2021
St. Christopher's School is an independent, co-educational, day, high school in New Alexandra Park, Harare Metropolitan Province. The institution was founded in 2010, and is owned and governed by St. Christopher's Trust. The school caters for children with learning challenges.
==++==++==++==++==++
==++==++==++==++==++ SEO template
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(September 2021)
Address: 2 Tonbridge Way, New Alexandra Park, Harare.
Telephone: +263 24 2745285
Cell: 0774 626112
Email: jackie@stchristophers.co.zw
Web: http://www.stchristophers.co.zw/, Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/stchriszim/
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
South Eastern College is an Association of Trust Schools.
The number of students in 2016 was 71.
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.