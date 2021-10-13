Difference between revisions of "St. Christopher's School"
Latest revision as of 08:19, 13 October 2021
St. Christopher's School (High School) is an independent, co-educational, day, high school in New Alexandra Park, Harare Metropolitan Province. The institution was founded in 2010, and is owned and governed by St. Christopher's Trust. The school caters for children with learning challenges.
Location
(September 2021)
Address: 2 Tonbridge Way, New Alexandra Park, Harare.
Telephone: +263 24 2745285
Cell: 0774 626112
Email: jackie@stchristophers.co.zw
Web: http://www.stchristophers.co.zw/, Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/stchriszim/
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
South Eastern College is an Association of Trust Schools.
The number of students in 2016 was 71.
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.