Difference between revisions of "St. George's College"

St George's College is a private Jesuit boys high school in Harare, Zimbabwe. The school, colloquially referred to as Saints or George's, is located in Borrowdale, a Harare suburb. The land was donated to the Jesuits. This led to the relocation of the school site from Bulawayo to Harare, the foundation of St George's College. On the same site, a preparatory primary school was established, called Hartmann House (HH). This site is next to the official Zimbabwe State House, and the official president's house called Zimbabwe House. The school motto is Ex Fide Fiducia, a Latin phrase meaning "From Faith Comes Confidence".

The Grant of Arms was made by the Royal College of Heralds on 19 October 1931 and aimed to recognise three outstanding characteristics: The first denoted the foundation and management of Hartmann House by the Jesuits, signified by the inclusion of two black wolves and the cauldron, as taken from the family arms of the Loyo­la Family, St. Ignatius Loyola was the founder of the Society of the Jesus or the Jesuit Fathers, and in Basque “loy” means wolf and “olla” means cauldron. The second characteristic, that of the location of the College in the then-Rhodesia and a play on the Greek word Rhoden, meaning rose, is the symbol of an attractive flower that exists in many different forms, colours and perfumes. It is hardy and can flourish almost anywhere precisely because it is a hybrid of so many varieties. (These should be the qualities of a St George’s boy). The third characteristic is the dedication to Hartmann House , the School’s patron, as depicted by the inclusion of the Red Cross from his banner and the hilt of the sword facing upwards. This symbolises the Saint’s triumph and incidentally that of Christianity, over the powers of evil (as represented by the dragon’s wings) and man’s redemption through the death of Jesus Christ. The motto on the scroll means “From Faith Comes Confidence”.

