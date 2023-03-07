Difference between revisions of "St. John’s College"

St John’s Preparatory School was founded in '''1956''' by Peter and Barbara Hickman at their Borrowdale property. It began as a small family school with 13 pupils. It was their desire to establish a school for boys which offered a sound system of education in an atmosphere conducive to the growth and development of each personality. The school soon grew into a viable private school with 120 boys.

Founded in 1986, St. John’s College is a leading independent secondary school in Zimbabwe. The College admits boys from the age of 12 to 18 and formerly offered a limited number of sixth form places for girls in the International Baccalaureate programme.

