Revision as of 09:33, 16 August 2021
St. Peters Secondary School is in Mbare, Harare, Harare Metropolitan Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(August 2021)
Address: Major Nhari Road 3, (Cnr Rev Machingura) Mbare, P.O. Box 66105 Kopje.
Telephone: +263-4/293 3868, 04771325, 042933868, 042913158.
Cell:
Email:
Web:
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.