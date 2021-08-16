Difference between revisions of "St. Peters Secondary School"
Latest revision as of 09:44, 16 August 2021
St. Peters Secondary School is in Mbare, Harare, Harare Metropolitan Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(August 2021)
Address: Major Nhari Road 3, (Cnr Rev Machingura) Mbare, P.O. Box 66105 Kopje.
Telephone: +263-4/293 3868, 04771325, 042933868, 042913158.
Cell:
Email:
Web:
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
In the 2018 Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools, St. Peters Secondary School ranked 61st, with a pass rate of 67. 95%
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.