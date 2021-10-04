The school was involved in agriculture projects, as it had a large student garden. It also kept cattle, pigs and goats. However these programmes were closed.

St Alberts had teachers whose appreciation of drama and theatre led the school to build theatres not only for the students, but for the surrounding communities.

In '''1981''', the school was reopened with around 120 students in Form One. By '''1984''', it had forms one to four. The school added buildings to accommodate the increased class size. St Alberts opened its doors to A-level students in '''1987'''.

'''St Albert’s Secondary School''' was founded in the '''1970'''s by the Jesuit society of the Roman [[Catholic Church]]. In '''July 1973''', Zimbabwe African National Liberation Army ([[ZANLA]]) cadres captured 292 pupils and staff from the school and force-marched them north towards Mozambique, where the ZANLA bases were. The march was intercepted by the Rhodesian Security Forces before it crossed the border and all but eight of the children and staff were recovered. The school was closed in the late 1970s at the height of the Rhodesian Bush War.

See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>

See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>

''' St Albert’s Secondary School ''' is a day and boarding, mixed [[ Catholic Church]] mission school in the Mavuradonha Mtns, between [[Mt Darwin]] and [[Centenary]], [[Muzarabani]] district,[[Mashonaland Central Province]] .

St Albert’s Secondary School is a day and boarding, mixed Catholic Church mission school in the Mavuradonha Mtns, between Mt Darwin and Centenary, Muzarabani district,Mashonaland Central Province.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.

See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.

See Association of Trust Schools.

See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)



Location

(September 2021)

Address: Chiweshe Ward, Kujongo Village, Muzarabani.

Telephone:

Cell:

Email:

Web:



To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

St Albert’s Secondary School was founded in the 1970s by the Jesuit society of the Roman Catholic Church. In July 1973, Zimbabwe African National Liberation Army (ZANLA) cadres captured 292 pupils and staff from the school and force-marched them north towards Mozambique, where the ZANLA bases were. The march was intercepted by the Rhodesian Security Forces before it crossed the border and all but eight of the children and staff were recovered. The school was closed in the late 1970s at the height of the Rhodesian Bush War.

In 1981, the school was reopened with around 120 students in Form One. By 1984, it had forms one to four. The school added buildings to accommodate the increased class size. St Alberts opened its doors to A-level students in 1987.

St Alberts had teachers whose appreciation of drama and theatre led the school to build theatres not only for the students, but for the surrounding communities.

The school was involved in agriculture projects, as it had a large student garden. It also kept cattle, pigs and goats. However these programmes were closed.

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

The November 2018 Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools ranked St Albert’s Secondary School at 68th, with a 71.43% pass rate.

courses offered, to what levels.





Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information