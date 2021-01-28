Difference between revisions of "St Alberts Mission Hospital"

Originally, St Albert's was run by Dominican nun nurses. [[Elizabeth Tarira]], MD, MPH, a Zimbabwean, was the hospital’s first resident doctor. She arrived in '''1983''' and gradually built up the hospital to today's 140-bed capacity. St Albert's became a district hospital in '''1985''' Elizabeth became the hospital’s director in '''1999'''. She remained director of St. Albert's until her death from recurrent breast cancer in July '''2012'''. Dr. [[Julia Musarir]] has since been the hospital's interim director.

'''St. Albert's Mission Hospital''', about 200 kms north of [[Harare]], and 36 km north of [[ Mount Darwin]] on the edge of the [[Zambezi Valley]] is the referral centre for 14 rural health centres and has 140 beds. It opened in '''1964''' with 85 beds.

Each year, St. Albert’s admits about 5,000 patients, treats about 40,000 outpatients and delivers about 2,600 babies. It is on the List Of Approved COVID-19 Testing Laboratories In Zimbabwe.

Address:

Tel:

Cell: 077 369 1907

Email: thomas.taschbach@icloud.com

Website: http://www.stalbertsmissionhospital.org/ https://www.facebook.com/www.stalbertsmissionhospital.org/



Organisation Structure

St. Albert's Mission Hospital - Zimbabwe belongs to the Roman Catholic Diocese of Chinhoyi, Zimbabwe. https://www.facebook.com/Chinhoyi-Diocese-Social-Communications-1382967125280859 st.alberts_mission_hospital_zw

Has a staff of five doctors, eight midwives, one state-certified nurse, 22 registered general nurses, 19 primary-care nurses and 14 nurse aides.

Offers / Events

Outpatient clinic

Maternity – antenatal clinic

Rehabilitation and physical therapy

Inpatient care

Surgery – mainly obstetrical

Laboratory services

X-ray for simple diagnostic.

School of Nursing

1991 - began home-based care program to help families care for loved ones with disabilities and chronic illnesses

2000 - started a farm project to grow maize and other crops on 100 hectares (247 acres) of donated land.

Aug 2013 -began a cervical cancer prevention programme.





