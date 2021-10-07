Difference between revisions of "St Anne’s Goto Secondary School"
Latest revision as of 11:42, 7 October 2021
St Anne’s Goto Secondary School is an Anglican Church High School in Hwedza, Mashonaland East Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(September 2021)
Address: Jerahuni Village, P. Bag 2119, Hwedza
Telephone: 022-2947
Cell:
Email:
Web:
History
School Grounds
Students / Teachers / Courses
The November 2018 Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools ranked St Anne’s Goto Secondary School at 44th, with a 74.49% pass rate.
Events
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.