''' St Anne's Hospital ''' is a private health institution located along King George Road in [[Avondale]], [[Harare]]. The hospital is owned by [[CAPS Holdings]]. The hospital used to be run by LCM before it was sold to [[Fred Mtandah]]’s CAPS Holdings in 2004.<ref name="nd">Xolisani Ncube [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2016/02/01/st-annes-hospital-faces-closure/ St Annes Hospital faces closure], ''NewsDay, Published:1 February 2016, Retrieved: 13 Feb 2016''</ref> The hospital has 164 beds set on a three-storey building.

Eviction from Avondale Premises

At the end 2014 the owners of the King George property, the Little Company of Mary (LCM) of the Roman Catholic Church, did not renew (or by other accounts cancelled) the lease. CAPS Holdings however resisted being evicted from the property saying the hospital had a 15-year lease agreement with LCM signed in 2004 which was supposed to run until 2019 and that the eviction was a nullity.[1]

On December 23, 2015 a High Court judge ruled that the elite private hospital had no right to continue operating from LCM’s building following termination of its lease agreement in 2014. St Anne’s Hospital filed an Urgent Chamber application which temporarily stayed the execution of the court order, but in February 2016, a High Court judge dismissed the health institution’s urgent chamber application seeking to stay the execution order.[2]











