Difference between revisions of "St Antony’s High School"

An Ordinary level student from remote rural '''St Anthony’s High School''' in Zaka, Masvingo, refused to be cowed by the rural-urban education divide and passed with a whooping 17 A’s at Ordinary Level. The student, [[Tawedzerwa Vhurumhuku]], is the second student who has hogged the limelight for his extraordinary grades since the ordinary level results were released on Wednesday. [[Lyton T Mhlanga]], from [[Nyanga High School]], got 17As out of 17 subjects.

'''St Antony’s High School''' also '''St Anthony's Musiso High''', is at Musiso Mission, [[ Jerera ]] , Zaka District, [[Masvingo Province]]. It is a Catholic Church school with a very good reputation for results . It stood at 19th in the Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools .

St Antony’s High School also St Anthony's Musiso High, is at Musiso Mission, Jerera, Zaka District, Masvingo Province. It is a Catholic Church school with a very good reputation for results. It stood at 19th in the Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools.

Location

Address: Musiso Mission, Jerera, Zaka District. Private Bag 9198, Masvingo.

Telephone: 034 2358.

Cell:

Email:

Web: http://www.musisohigh.com/, Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/musisohigh/



History

St Anthony's Musiso High is the best school in Zaka district. St Anthony's High is located in Jerera, in ZAKA district, in Masvingo Province. St Anthony's High is the most famous institution at Musiso Mission which comprises of a hospital, a primary school, a "Church" and a Nurse's college. The High school boasts of quality education in the district; and thrives to attain such a position in the Province and country at large. 'Santos', as it is affectionately known to rivals and friends, has some of the best staff in the country.

