Difference between revisions of "St Benedict's Secondary School"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
'''St Benedict's Secondary School''' is in [[Headlands]], [[Makoni]] District, [[Manicaland Province]].
'''St Benedict's Secondary School''' is in [[Headlands]], [[Makoni]] District, [[Manicaland Province]].
|+
|+
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
|Line 45:
|Line 47:
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
}}
}}
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
Latest revision as of 13:38, 21 July 2021
St Benedict's Secondary School is in Headlands, Makoni District, Manicaland Province.
St Benedict's High School is in Macheke, Marondera District, Mashonaland East Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: Gandanzara Village, PO Box 50, Headlands, Makoni District.
Telephone: 025822067, 125-8222861.
Cell:
Email:
Web:
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.