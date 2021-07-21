Difference between revisions of "St Columba's High School (Bulawayo)"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
'''St Columba's High School''' Is in Reigate, [[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]].
'''St Columba's High School''' Is in Reigate, [[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]].
|+
|+
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
Latest revision as of 09:12, 21 July 2021
St Columba's High School Is in Reigate, Bulawayo Metropolitan Province.
There is also St Columba's High School (Honde Valley).
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: 11th St/ 2nd Street, P.O. Box 521, Makokoba 263 Bulawayo.
Telephone: +263 9 64208 / 64993
Cell:
Email:
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/stchszim/
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.
Other information
Further Reading
==++==++==++==++==++
==++==++==++==++==++ SEO template