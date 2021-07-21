Difference between revisions of "St Columba's High School (Honde Valley)"
Latest revision as of 09:11, 21 July 2021
St Columba's High School (Honde Valley) is in the Honde Valley, Mutasa District Manicaland Province.
There is also St Columba's High School (Bulawayo).
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: Rori Village, Ward 6, 1km SE of Hauna Growth Point.
Telephone: 02282323, 02282763.
Cell:
Email:
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/St-Columbas-High-School-Honde-Valley-428446854296312/
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.