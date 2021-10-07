|description= High Schools Of Zimbabwe

Address: No 6 Jason Moyo Drive, Murambi, Box 672 Mutare.

See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

See Association of Trust Schools.

See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.

''' St Dominic’s High School ''' is in Murambi, [[ Mutare]], [[Manicaland Province]] .

Location

(September 2021)

Address: No 6 Jason Moyo Drive, Murambi, Box 672 Mutare.

Telephone: 020 64214.

Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/DOMAZMUTARE/



History

The November 2018 Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools ranked St Dominic’s High School at 32nd, with a 81.15% pass rate.

Other information