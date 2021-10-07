Difference between revisions of "St Dominic’s High School"
Latest revision as of 12:24, 7 October 2021
St Dominic’s High School is in Murambi, Mutare, Manicaland Province.
See also St Dominics Chishawasha School.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(September 2021)
Address: No 6 Jason Moyo Drive, Murambi, Box 672 Mutare.
Telephone: 020 64214.
Cell:
Email:
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/DOMAZMUTARE/
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
The November 2018 Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools ranked St Dominic’s High School at 32nd, with a 81.15% pass rate.
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.