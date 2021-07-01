Difference between revisions of "St Dominics Chishawasha School"
St. Dominics Chishawasha School (Chishawasha Girls' Secondary School) is a Roman Catholic girls secondary high school located in Chishawasha valley, about 24km outside and NE of Harare, in Mashonaland East Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address:
Telephone:
Cell:
Email:
Web:
History
Chishwasha began as an elementary school in 1898; the secondary school was opened in 1967. Chishawasha Girls' Secondary School was established in 1967, headed by Fr. Cogger, with an enrolment of 65 girls and 3 teachers. In 2017 the enrollment consisted of 420 full-time boarding students. In 2020, enrollment was between 500 and 600 pupils. St Dominic's Chishawasha Secondary School was founded by the Dominican Missionary Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus in 1898. The school is still currently run by the Dominican sisters. The school was established as a sister school to St.Ignatius College Chishawasha which is run by the Catholic Jesuit Priests. It was instituted as a secondary school in 1967. The school Motto is Veritas which is a Latin term for truth, and is the motto of the Dominican Sisters. The school badge has a black and white crest which has the cross and the school motto Veritas on the top. It's sister school is Saint Ignatius College. The motto is Veritas (Latin for Truth)
The School introduced A' Level studies in 1998.
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
In 2020:
- Headmistress: Sr. Rose
- Deputy Head: Mr. Ndambakura
Up to A level.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.