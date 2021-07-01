The school Motto is Veritas which is a Latin term for truth, and is the motto of the Dominican Sisters. The school badge has a black and white crest which has the cross and the school motto Veritas on the top.

The school was established as a sister school to St.Ignatius College Chishawasha which is run by the Catholic Jesuit Priests. It was instituted as a secondary school in 1967.

St Dominic's Chishawasha Secondary School was founded by the Dominican Missionary Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus in 1898. The school is still currently run by the Dominican sisters.

Chishwasha began as an elementary school in 1898; the secondary school was opened in 1967. Chishawasha Girls' Secondary School was established in 1967, headed by Fr. Cogger, with an enrolment of 65 girls and 3 teachers. In 2017 the enrollment consisted of 420 full-time boarding students. In 2020, enrollment was between 500 and 600 pupils.

Chishawasha Girls' Secondary School was established in 1967, headed by Fr . Cogger, with an enrolment of 65 girls and 3 teachers .

St. Dominics Chishawasha School (Chishawasha Girls' Secondary School) is a Roman Catholic girls secondary high school located in Chishawasha valley, about 24km outside and NE of Harare, in Mashonaland East Province.

'''St. Dominics Chishawasha School''' is a Roman Catholic girls secondary high school located in Harare, Zimbabwe. It was established in 1967. The school's current enrollment is between 500 and 600 pupils .





St. Dominics Chishawasha School (Chishawasha Girls' Secondary School) is a Roman Catholic girls secondary high school located in Chishawasha valley, about 24km outside and NE of Harare, in Mashonaland East Province.

Location

Address:

Telephone:

Cell:

Email:

Web:



History

The School introduced A' Level studies in 1998.

The School introduced A' Level studies in 1998.

In 2020:

Headmistress: Sr. Rose

Deputy Head: Mr. Ndambakura

Up to A level.

Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.





Associations

