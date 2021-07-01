The motto is Veritas (Latin for Truth, the motto of the Dominican Sisters)

St. Dominics Chishawasha School (Chishawasha Girls' Secondary School) is a Roman Catholic Church girls secondary high school located in Chishawasha valley, about 24km outside and NE of Harare, in Mashonaland East Province.

In 2018, it was ranked 9th on the Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools with a pass rate of 93.26%.

Location

Address: Chishawasha Mandaza Villge, P. Bag 7391, Greendale, Harare.

Telephone: +263 774 229 828, +263 77 276 7025

Cell:

Email: admin@stdominicschishawasha.ac.zw

Web: http://www.stdominicschishawasha.ac.zw/



History

Chishawasha began as an elementary school in 1898; the secondary school was opened in 1967. Chishawasha Girls' Secondary School was established in 1967, headed by Fr. Cogger, with an enrolment of 65 girls and 3 teachers. In 2017 the enrollment consisted of 420 full-time boarding students. In 2020, enrollment was between 500 and 600 pupils. St Dominic's Chishawasha Secondary School was founded by the Dominican Missionary Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus in 1898. The school is still currently run by the Dominican sisters.

The school was established as a sister school to St Ignatius College Chishawasha which is run by the Catholic Jesuit Priests. The motto is Veritas (Latin for Truth, the motto of the Dominican Sisters)

The School introduced A' Level studies in 1998.

School Grounds

Students / Teachers / Courses

In 2020:

Headmistress: Sr. Rose

Deputy Head: Mr. Ndambakura

Up to A level.

Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.





Associations

Other information

Further Reading