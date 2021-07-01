Difference between revisions of "St Dominics Chishawasha School"
'''St. Dominics Chishawasha School''' ('''Chishawasha Girls' Secondary School''') is a Roman [[Catholic Church]] girls secondary high school located in [[Chishawasha]] valley, about 24km outside and NE of Harare, in [[Mashonaland East Province]].
'''St. Dominics Chishawasha School''' ('''Chishawasha Girls' Secondary School''') is a Roman [[Catholic Church]] girls secondary high school located in [[Chishawasha]] valley, about 24km outside and NE of Harare, in [[Mashonaland East Province]].
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
==Location==
==Location==
'''Address:''' P. Bag 7391, Greendale, [[Harare]]. <br/>
'''Address:''' P. Bag 7391, Greendale, [[Harare]]. <br/>
'''Telephone:''' +263 774 229 828 <br/>
'''Telephone:''' +263 774 229 828<br/>
'''Cell:''' <br/>
'''Cell:''' <br/>
'''Email:''' admin@stdominicschishawasha.ac.zw <br/>
'''Email:''' admin@stdominicschishawasha.ac.zw <br/>
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
==History==
==History==
'''Chishawasha''' began as an elementary school in '''1898'''; the secondary school was opened in '''1967'''. '''Chishawasha Girls' Secondary School''' was established in '''1967''', headed by Fr. Cogger, with an enrolment of 65 girls and 3 teachers. In '''2017''' the enrollment consisted of 420 full-time boarding students. In '''2020''', enrollment was between 500 and 600 pupils.
'''Chishawasha''' began as an elementary school in '''1898'''; the secondary school was opened in '''1967'''. '''Chishawasha Girls' Secondary School''' was established in '''1967''', headed by Fr. Cogger, with an enrolment of 65 girls and 3 teachers. In '''2017''' the enrollment consisted of 420 full-time boarding students. In '''2020''', enrollment was between 500 and 600 pupils.
St Dominic's Chishawasha Secondary School was founded by the Dominican Missionary Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus in 1898. The school is still currently run by the Dominican sisters.
St Dominic's Chishawasha Secondary School was founded by the Dominican Missionary Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus in 1898. The school is still currently run by the Dominican sisters.
The school was established as a sister school to [[St
The school was established as a sister school to [[St Ignatius College]] Chishawasha which is run by the Catholic Jesuit Priests.
The motto is Veritas (Latin for Truth, the motto of the Dominican Sisters)
The motto is Veritas (Latin for Truth, the motto of the Dominican Sisters)
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
Latest revision as of 09:28, 1 July 2021
|St Dominics Chishawasha School
|Location
|Harare
Zimbabwe
|Information
|Motto
|Veritas
|Grades
|ordinary and advanced level
|Website
|www
|Contact Details:
+263 77 422 9828 +263 77 276 7025
St. Dominics Chishawasha School (Chishawasha Girls' Secondary School) is a Roman Catholic Church girls secondary high school located in Chishawasha valley, about 24km outside and NE of Harare, in Mashonaland East Province.
In 2018, it was ranked 9th on the Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools with a pass rate of 93.26%.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: Chishawasha Mandaza Villge, P. Bag 7391, Greendale, Harare.
Telephone: +263 774 229 828, +263 77 276 7025
Cell:
Email: admin@stdominicschishawasha.ac.zw
Web: http://www.stdominicschishawasha.ac.zw/
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
Chishawasha began as an elementary school in 1898; the secondary school was opened in 1967. Chishawasha Girls' Secondary School was established in 1967, headed by Fr. Cogger, with an enrolment of 65 girls and 3 teachers. In 2017 the enrollment consisted of 420 full-time boarding students. In 2020, enrollment was between 500 and 600 pupils. St Dominic's Chishawasha Secondary School was founded by the Dominican Missionary Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus in 1898. The school is still currently run by the Dominican sisters.
The school was established as a sister school to St Ignatius College Chishawasha which is run by the Catholic Jesuit Priests. The motto is Veritas (Latin for Truth, the motto of the Dominican Sisters)
The School introduced A' Level studies in 1998.
School Grounds
Students / Teachers / Courses
In 2020:
- Headmistress: Sr. Rose
- Deputy Head: Mr. Ndambakura
Up to A level.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
