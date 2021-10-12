Difference between revisions of "St Faith’s Secondary School"
Revision as of 13:28, 12 October 2021
St Faith’s Secondary School is an Anglican Church School in Rusape, litan Province
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(September 2021)
Address: St Faith's High School, Bag 8001, Rusape.
Telephone: (+263) 25 3732
Cell:
Email:
Web: http://www.stfaithshighschool.co.zw/
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
The November 2018 Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools ranked St Faith’s Secondary School at 13th, with a 91.94% pass rate.
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.
Other information
Further Reading
