'''St Faith's Secondary School''' is an [[Anglican Church]]
'''St Faith’s Secondary School''' is an [[Anglican Church]] School in [[Rusape]],  [[Manicaland Province]].
School in [[Rusape]],  [[litan Province]]
 
  
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
 
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
 
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
==Further Reading==
 
==Further Reading==
  
 
St Faith’s Secondary School is an Anglican Church School in Rusape, Manicaland Province.


See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

(September 2021)
Address: St Faith's High School, Bag 8001, Rusape.
Telephone: (+263) 25 3732
Cell:
Email:
Web: http://www.stfaithshighschool.co.zw/

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

The November 2018 Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools ranked St Faith’s Secondary School at 13th, with a 91.94% pass rate.

Student body, number and ages Staff,

  • courses offered, to what levels.


Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

