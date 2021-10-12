Difference between revisions of "St Faith’s Secondary School"
'''St Faith’s Secondary School''' is an [[Anglican Church]]
'''St Faith’s Secondary School''' is an [[Anglican Church]] School in [[Rusape]], [[Province]]
School in [[Rusape]], [[
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
St Faith's Secondary School is an Anglican Church School in Rusape, Manicaland Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(September 2021)
Address: St Faith's High School, Bag 8001, Rusape.
Telephone: (+263) 25 3732
Cell:
Email:
Web: http://www.stfaithshighschool.co.zw/
History
The November 2018 Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools ranked St Faith's Secondary School at 13th, with a 91.94% pass rate.
