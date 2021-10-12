The school is symbolized by a buffalo (a totem for the Makoni (Nyati) clan) under whose traditional jurisdiction the school is built.

The secondary school for boys was then established around '''1965''' on the site of the primary school.

In '''1949''' Molly and [[Guy Clutton-Brock]] arrived. They had been sent because the farm was not thriving and the charity anticipated that it might be taken over by the Rhodesian government. It was anticipated that strong management would be established, but instead a co-operative was formed. [[John Mutasa]] and [[Didymus Mutasa]] assisted the Clutton-Brocks in creating a radical agricultural settlement.

St Faith's Secondary School for Boys was established as a direct byproduct of the Mission. It started life as a primary school in the early '''1920'''s, later becoming a boarding school for both boys and girls. The nuns ran the girls' dormitories for years.

St Faith's Mission was established by Anglican missionaries around 1903. [[Beniah Taiseni Makoni]] one of the most prominent inhabitants of the Mission farm was employed by the nuns as a cook. Beniah was the son of King [[Ndapfunya Makoni]] the son of [[Nyakurukwa]]. Ndapfunya was brother to the late King [[Chingaira Makoni]], who was beheaded in '''1896''' during the [[Chimurenga]]. Beniah married Edith (Edesi) Ruwona, the daughter of Wilson, a local man of the [[Mbire]] clan.

See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>

See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>

St Faith’s Secondary School is an Anglican Church School in Rusape, Manicaland Province.

St Faith's High School badge.jpg

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.

See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.

See Association of Trust Schools.

See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)



Location

(September 2021)

Address: St Faith's High School, Bag 8001, Rusape.

Telephone: (+263) 25 3732

Cell:

Email:

Web: http://www.stfaithshighschool.co.zw/



To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

St Faith's Mission was established by Anglican missionaries around 1903. Beniah Taiseni Makoni one of the most prominent inhabitants of the Mission farm was employed by the nuns as a cook. Beniah was the son of King Ndapfunya Makoni the son of Nyakurukwa. Ndapfunya was brother to the late King Chingaira Makoni, who was beheaded in 1896 during the Chimurenga. Beniah married Edith (Edesi) Ruwona, the daughter of Wilson, a local man of the Mbire clan.

St Faith's Secondary School for Boys was established as a direct byproduct of the Mission. It started life as a primary school in the early 1920s, later becoming a boarding school for both boys and girls. The nuns ran the girls' dormitories for years.

In 1949 Molly and Guy Clutton-Brock arrived. They had been sent because the farm was not thriving and the charity anticipated that it might be taken over by the Rhodesian government. It was anticipated that strong management would be established, but instead a co-operative was formed. John Mutasa and Didymus Mutasa assisted the Clutton-Brocks in creating a radical agricultural settlement.

The secondary school for boys was then established around 1965 on the site of the primary school.

The school is symbolized by a buffalo (a totem for the Makoni (Nyati) clan) under whose traditional jurisdiction the school is built.

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

The November 2018 Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools ranked St Faith’s Secondary School at 13th, with a 91.94% pass rate.

Student body, number and ages Staff,

courses offered, to what levels.





Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information