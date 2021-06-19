Difference between revisions of "St Francis Xavier’s Kutama"

As a school, we take pride in our history and the achievements of our current and former students by recognising their success in different ways that inspire others to strive to do the same if not better. This is cultivated into our students, right from the beginning by encouraging healthy competition amongst peers in all activities. Students are divided into four houses Champagnat House (Blue) – named after the founder of the Marist Brothers Fr. Marceline Champagnat, Chichester House (Red) – named after the first Catholic Archbishop of Harare Aston Chichester, Michael House (Green) – named after one of the early Brothers to teach at the school Bro. Michael and Patrick House (Yellow) – named after one of the early Brothers to teach at the school Bro. Patrick.

We offer our students a wide ranging academic curriculum supported by a variety of sporting and other extra-curricular activities to ensure that we nurture a wholesome student, capable of success in not just academics, but sports as well.

St. Francis Xavier’s College Kutama, also known as Kutama College is a boys-only school located in Mashonaland West, Zimbabwe. Founded by the Jesuits (Catholic order of the Society of Jesus) and now run by the Marist Brothers, Kutama offers secondary education starting from Form One up to Advanced Level (Form Six).

'''Kutama College''' is a Catholic independent boarding high school near Norton in the Zvimba area, 80 kilometres southwest of Harare. Grown out of a Mission station founded in 1914 and run by the Marist Brothers, Kutama has a student population of about 900 pupils.

St Francis Xavier’s Kutama (Kutama College), is near Norton, Mashonaland West Province.

Location

Address:

Telephone: +26369325

Cell:

Email: info@kutamacollege.com

Web:



History

School Grounds

Students / Teachers / Courses

Events

Associations

Alumni website www.kutamaoldboys.org

Other information