'''St Francis of Assisi High School''' is a Zimbabwean secondary school located in [[Mashonaland East Province]]. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has boarding facility.  
+
'''St Francis of Assisi High School''' is a Zimbabwean secondary school located in [[Chivhu]], [[Chikomba]] District, [[Mashonaland East Province]]. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has boarding facility.  
 
 
Schools [[Mashonaland East Province]]
 
  
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]].
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]].
 
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]].
 
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]].
 
See [[Association of Trust Schools]].
 
See [[Association of Trust Schools]].
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. (November 2018)
+
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. ('''November 2018''')
  
 
==Location==
 
==Location==
Address:
+
'''Address:''' St Francis of Assisi High, Chirinda Village, P.O. Box 200, [[Chivhu]], [[Chikomba]].
Telephone:
+
'''Telephone:''' 056- 27603
Cell:
+
'''Cell:'''
Email:
+
'''Email:'''
Web:
+
'''Web:'''
  
 
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
 
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

St Francis of Assisi High School
Location
Mashonaland East
Zimbabwe
Information
Gradesordinary and advanced level
Contact Details:
Tel: +263-56-27603


St Francis of Assisi High School is a Zimbabwean secondary school located in Chivhu, Chikomba District, Mashonaland East Province. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has boarding facility.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

Address: St Francis of Assisi High, Chirinda Village, P.O. Box 200, Chivhu, Chikomba.
Telephone: 056- 27603
Cell:
Email:
Web:

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

