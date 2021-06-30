Difference between revisions of "St Francis of Assisi High School"
'''St Francis of Assisi High School''' is a Zimbabwean secondary school located in [[Mashonaland East Province]]. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has boarding facility.
'''St Francis of Assisi High School''' is a Zimbabwean secondary school located in [[Mashonaland East Province]]. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has boarding facility.
==Location==
==Location==
Address: <br/>
Address:<br/>
Telephone: <br/>
Telephone:<br/>
Cell: <br/>
Cell:<br/>
Email: <br/>
Email:<br/>
Web: <br/>
Web: <br/>
|St Francis of Assisi High School
|Location
|Mashonaland East
Zimbabwe
|Information
|Grades
|ordinary and advanced level
|Contact Details:
Tel: +263-56-27603
St Francis of Assisi High School is a Zimbabwean secondary school located in Chivhu, Chikomba District, Mashonaland East Province. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has boarding facility.
Location
Address: St Francis of Assisi High, Chirinda Village, P.O. Box 200, Chivhu, Chikomba.
Telephone: 056- 27603
