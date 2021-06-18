Difference between revisions of "St Ignatius College"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 32:
|Line 32:
|−
'''St Ignatius College''' is a Catholic Jesuit school located in [[Mashonaland East Province]]
|+
'''St Ignatius College''' is a Catholic Jesuit school located in [[Mashonaland East Province]]. It was founded by the Jesuit Fathers and opened in 1962after they had seen the need to educate marginalised black students. The college offers Ordinary and Advanced level and has a boarding facility.
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
{| class="pintablefloat"
{| class="pintablefloat"
|Line 61:
|Line 101:
}}
}}
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|−
[[Category:
|+
[[Category:Schools]]
Latest revision as of 17:54, 18 June 2021
|St Ignatius College
|Location
|Mashonaland East
Zimbabwe
|Information
|Grades
|ordinary and advanced level
|Contact Details:
Tel: +263 4 777777
St Ignatius College is a Catholic Jesuit school located in Chishawasha, Mashonaland East Province. It was founded by the Jesuit Fathers and opened in 1962 after they had seen the need to educate marginalised black students. The college offers Ordinary and Advanced level and has a boarding facility.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: Chishawasha. P.O Box CH80 Chisipite.
Telephone: +263 8677004013/4
Cell: +263 774 514 193
Email: secretary@stignatiuscollege.ac.zw
Web: https://www.stignatiuscollege.ac.zw/
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
St. Ignatius College is a Jesuit, boarding high school in Chishawasha, near Harare. It was founded as the brother institution for St George's College, Harare and from 1962 to 1971 it was all-male, however the nuns of Congregation Jesu helped bring female scholars only for Advanced Level.
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.
Other information
Further Reading
References
</references>