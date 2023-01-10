'''St. Ignatius College''' is a Jesuit, boarding high school in Chishawasha, near Harare. It was founded as the brother institution for [[St . George's College]], Harare and from '''1962''' to '''1971''' it was all-male, however the nuns of Congregation Jesu helped bring female scholars only for Advanced Level.

Location

Address: Chishawasha. P.O Box CH80 Chisipite.

Telephone: +263 8677004013/4

Cell: +263 774 514 193

Email: secretary@stignatiuscollege.ac.zw

Web: https://www.stignatiuscollege.ac.zw/



History

School Grounds

Students / Teachers / Courses

Events

Associations

Juliet Thondhlana, named UNESCO scholar at University of Nottingham. A Levels from St Ignatius College.

Other information

References

