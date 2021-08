|keywords= WikipediaSt John's College , ##High School## , ##School## , Form One Places, Lower Six Places

Famous names associated with the school.

* courses offered, to what levels.

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>

See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>

See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>

|+Articles You Might Like

'''St John's College''' is a secondary school located at 179 Fisher Avenue Rolf Valley. The secondary school offers tuition to male and female students for both ordinary and advanced level.

'''St John's College''' is a secondary school located at 179 Fisher Avenue Rolf Valley. The secondary school offers tuition to male and female students for both ordinary and advanced level.





St John's College is a secondary school located at 179 Fisher Avenue Rolf Valley. The secondary school offers tuition to male and female students for both ordinary and advanced level.

Schools Harare Metropolitan Province

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.

See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.

See Association of Trust Schools.

See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)



Location

(August 2021)

Address:

Telephone:

Cell:

Email:

Web:



To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

courses offered, to what levels.





Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

==++==++==++==++==++

==++==++==++==++==++ SEO template