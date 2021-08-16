Difference between revisions of "St John's College"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 34:
|Line 34:
'''St John's College''' is a secondary school located at 179 Fisher Avenue Rolf Valley. The secondary school offers tuition to male and female students for both ordinary and advanced level.
'''St John's College''' is a secondary school located at 179 Fisher Avenue Rolf Valley. The secondary school offers tuition to male and female students for both ordinary and advanced level.
|−
|+
[[]]
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|−
|+
|+
|−
==
|+
====
|−
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
|−
|title=
|+
|title=
|−
|
|+
|=replace
|−
|keywords=
|+
|keywords=,,,
|−
|description=
|+
|description=
|+
|+
}}
}}
|−
|+
[[Category:Schools]]
|−
[[Category:
Latest revision as of 06:01, 16 August 2021
|St John's College
|Location
|Zimbabwe
|Information
|Grades
|ordinary and advanced level
|Contact Details:
Tel: +263 4-850388
St John's College is a secondary school located at 179 Fisher Avenue Rolf Valley. The secondary school offers tuition to male and female students for both ordinary and advanced level.
Schools Harare Metropolitan Province
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(August 2021)
Address:
Telephone:
Cell:
Email:
Web:
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.
Other information
Further Reading
==++==++==++==++==++
==++==++==++==++==++ SEO template