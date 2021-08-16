Pindula

Difference between revisions of "St John's College"

Page Discussion
m (Text replacement - "<newsblank:.*\n\*blank:.*\n<\/news>" to "")
 
Line 34: Line 34:
 
'''St John's College''' is a secondary school located at 179 Fisher Avenue Rolf Valley. The secondary school offers tuition to male and female students for both ordinary and advanced level.  
 
'''St John's College''' is a secondary school located at 179 Fisher Avenue Rolf Valley. The secondary school offers tuition to male and female students for both ordinary and advanced level.  
  
{| class="pintablefloat" 
+
Schools [[Harare Metropolitan Province]]
|+Articles You Might Like
 
|- class="pintablemore" 
 
| |
 
* [[Zimbabwe School Examinations Council|Zimsec Paper Leaks]]
 
* [[David Coltart]]
 
  
|}
+
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
 +
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
 +
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
 +
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. (November 2018) <br/>
  
 +
==Location==
 +
(August 2021) <br/>
 +
Address: <br/>
 +
Telephone: <br/>
 +
Cell: <br/>
 +
Email: <br/>
 +
Web:  <br/>
  
 +
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
  
 +
==History==
  
 +
==School Grounds==
 +
Grounds, buildings,
  
 +
==Students / Teachers / Courses==
 +
Student body, number and ages
 +
Staff,
 +
* courses offered, to what levels.
  
  
+
==Events==
 +
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
  
==References==
+
==Associations==
</references>
+
Famous names associated with the school.
 +
 
 +
==Other information==
 +
 
 +
==Further Reading==
 +
 
 +
 
 +
==++==++==++==++==++
 +
[[File:xxx.jpg|thumb|caption]]
 +
==++==++==++==++==++
 +
SEO template
  
 
{{#seo:
 
{{#seo:
|title=About St John's College - Pindula
+
|title=Your page title
|titlemode=replace
+
|title_mode=replace
|keywords=WikipediaSt John's College, ##High School##, ##School##, Form One Places, Lower Six Places
+
|keywords=education,high schools,Harare Province,O Level
|description=
+
|description= High Schools Of Zimbabwe
 +
|image=Uploaded_file.png
 +
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
}}
 
}}
  
 
+
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:Secondary Schools]]
 

Latest revision as of 06:01, 16 August 2021

St John's College
Location
Zimbabwe
Information
Gradesordinary and advanced level
Contact Details:
Tel: +263 4-850388


St John's College is a secondary school located at 179 Fisher Avenue Rolf Valley. The secondary school offers tuition to male and female students for both ordinary and advanced level.

Schools Harare Metropolitan Province

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

(August 2021)
Address:
Telephone:
Cell:
Email:
Web:

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

  • courses offered, to what levels.


Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

==++==++==++==++==++

File:Xxx.jpg
caption

==++==++==++==++==++ SEO template

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=St_John%27s_College&oldid=109388"