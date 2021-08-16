'''St John’s College''' and St John’s Preparatory School for Boys are run by St John’s Educational Trust. It was founded in '''1986''', and admits boys from the age of 12 to 18.

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>

See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>

'''St John's College''' is a high school in Rolf Valley , [[Harare]], [[Harare Metropolitan Province]] . The school offers tuition to male and female students for both ordinary and advanced level. It is a day school and a member of the [[ Association of Trust Schools ]] .

'''St John's College''' is a secondary school located at 179 Fisher Avenue Rolf Valley. The secondary school offers tuition to male and female students for both ordinary and advanced level.





St John's College is a high school in Rolf Valley, Harare, Harare Metropolitan Province. The school offers tuition to male and female students for both ordinary and advanced level. It is a day school and a member of the Association of Trust Schools.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.

See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.

See Association of Trust Schools.

See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)



Location

(August 2021)

Address: 179 Fisher Avenue Rolf Valley

Telephone: (+ 263 24) 2870942 / 2850626

Cell:

Email:

Web:



To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

St John’s College and St John’s Preparatory School for Boys are run by St John’s Educational Trust. It was founded in 1986, and admits boys from the age of 12 to 18.

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

courses offered, to what levels.





Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

==++==++==++==++==++

==++==++==++==++==++ SEO template