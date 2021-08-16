Pindula

St John's College

'''St John's College''' is a secondary school located at 179 Fisher Avenue Rolf Valley. The secondary school offers tuition to male and female students for both ordinary and advanced level.  
'''St John's College''' is a high school in Rolf Valley, [[Harare]], [[Harare Metropolitan Province]]. The school offers tuition to male and female students for both ordinary and advanced level. It is a day school and a member of the [[Association of Trust Schools]].
 
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
 
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
 
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
 
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. (November 2018) <br/>
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. ('''November 2018''') <br/>
  
 
==Location==
('''August 2021''') <br/>
Address: <br/>
'''Address:''' 179 Fisher Avenue Rolf Valley <br/>
'''Telephone:''' (+ 263 24) 2870942 / 2850626 <br/>
'''Cell:''' <br/>
'''Email:''' <br/>
'''Web:''' <br/>
  
 
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
  
 
==History==
'''St John’s College''' and St John’s Preparatory School for Boys are run by St John’s Educational Trust. It was founded in '''1986''', and admits boys from the age of 12 to 18.
  
 
==School Grounds==
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
  
 
St John's College
Location
Zimbabwe
Information
Gradesordinary and advanced level
Contact Details:
Tel: +263 4-850388


St John's College is a high school in Rolf Valley, Harare, Harare Metropolitan Province. The school offers tuition to male and female students for both ordinary and advanced level. It is a day school and a member of the Association of Trust Schools.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

(August 2021)
Address: 179 Fisher Avenue Rolf Valley
Telephone: (+ 263 24) 2870942 / 2850626
Cell:
Email:
Web:

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

St John’s College and St John’s Preparatory School for Boys are run by St John’s Educational Trust. It was founded in 1986, and admits boys from the age of 12 to 18.

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

  • courses offered, to what levels.


Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

