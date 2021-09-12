Difference between revisions of "St John's College"
Latest revision as of 17:28, 12 September 2021
|St John's College
|Location
|Zimbabwe
|Information
|Grades
|ordinary and advanced level
|Contact Details:
Tel: +263 4-850388
St John's College is a high school in Rolf Valley, Harare, Harare Metropolitan Province. The school offers tuition to male and female students for both ordinary and advanced level. It is a day school and a member of the Association of Trust Schools.
Location
(August 2021)
Address: 179 Fisher Avenue, Rolf Valley
Telephone: (+ 263 24) 2870942 / 2850626
Cell:
Email:
Web:
History
St John’s College and St John’s Preparatory School for Boys are run by St John’s Educational Trust. It was founded in 1986, and admits boys from the age of 12 to 18.
School Grounds
Students / Teachers / Courses
Events
Associations
