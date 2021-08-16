St John's High School, in Emerald Hill, is a Catholic, mixed, day school in Harare Metropolitan Province. It offers O and A level.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.

See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.

See Association of Trust Schools.

See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)



Location

(August 2021)

Address: 170 Fisher Ave, P.O. Box EH 176, Emerald Hill Harare.

Telephone: Tel: (+263)04-335082, Fax: (+263)04-339997

Cell: (+263)0774481114

Email: head@stjohnsemerald.ac.zw, admin@stjohnsemerald.ac.zw, deputyhead@stjohnsemerald.ac.zw

Web: https://www.stjohnsemerald.ac.zw/



HARARE To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

The school was opened in 1925 by three Dominican religious sisters in sheds to teach underprivileged ( mostly Coloured and Indian) children. In 1939 a building was constructed. In 1996, A levels were offered and it was no longer operated as a boarding school.

Its motto is Veritas, meaning truth.

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

courses offered, to what levels.





Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

==++==++==++==++==++

==++==++==++==++==++ SEO template