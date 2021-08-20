Difference between revisions of "St John's High School"
Latest revision as of 13:41, 20 August 2021
St John's High School, in Emerald Hill, is a Catholic Church, mixed, day school in Harare Metropolitan Province. It offers O and A level.
Location
(August 2021)
Address: 170 Fisher Ave, P.O. Box EH 176, Emerald Hill Harare.
Telephone: Tel: (+263)04-335082, Fax: (+263)04-339997
Cell: (+263)0774481114
Email: head@stjohnsemerald.ac.zw, admin@stjohnsemerald.ac.zw, deputyhead@stjohnsemerald.ac.zw
Web: https://www.stjohnsemerald.ac.zw/
History
The school was opened in 1925 by three Dominican religious sisters in sheds to teach underprivileged ( mostly Coloured and Indian) children. In 1939 a building was constructed. In 1996, A levels were offered and it was no longer operated as a boarding school.
Its motto is Veritas, meaning truth.
School Grounds
Students / Teachers / Courses
Events
Associations
Notable alumni:
- Tatenda Zengeni - Chess player.