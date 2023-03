The school was opened in '''1925''' by three Dominican religious sisters in sheds to teach underprivileged (mostly Coloured and Indian) children. In '''1939''' a building was constructed. In '''1996''', A levels were offered and it was no longer operated as a boarding school.

'''St John's High School''', in Emerald Hill, is a [[Catholic Church]], mixed, day school in [[Harare Metropolitan Province]]. It offers O and A level . Also [[St. John’s College]] .

St John's High School, in Emerald Hill, is a Catholic Church, mixed, day school in Harare Metropolitan Province. It offers O and A level. Also St. John’s College.

St John's High School badge

Location

(August 2021)

Address: 170 Fisher Ave, P.O. Box EH 176, Emerald Hill Harare.

Telephone: Tel: (+263)04-335082, Fax: (+263)04-339997

Cell: (+263)0774481114

Email: head@stjohnsemerald.ac.zw, admin@stjohnsemerald.ac.zw, deputyhead@stjohnsemerald.ac.zw

Web: https://www.stjohnsemerald.ac.zw/



History

The school was opened in 1925 by three Dominican religious sisters in sheds to teach underprivileged (mostly Coloured and Indian) children. In 1939 a building was constructed. In 1996, A levels were offered and it was no longer operated as a boarding school.

Its motto is Veritas, meaning truth.

School Grounds

Students / Teachers / Courses

Events

Associations

