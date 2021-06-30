Difference between revisions of "St Johns High School"
[[Mashonaland East Province]]
St Johns High School (Chikwakwa) is in Goromonzi, Mashonaland East Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: St Johns Chikwaka, Mapfumo Village, Ward 12, P.O. Box 40, Juru, Goromonzi.
Telephone: +263 71 286 3092
Cell:
Email:
Web:
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.