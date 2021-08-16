Pindula

'''St Joseph's School''' is in [[Harare Metropolitan Province]].
There are many St Joseph schools, so the details on this one are uncertain.
  
 
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. (November 2018) <br/>
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. ('''November 2018''') <br/>
  
 
('''August 2021''') <br/>
'''Address:''' Std 340 South Road Norton, Harare, Zimbabwe. <br/>
'''Telephone:''' 499 268 <br/>
'''Cell:''' <br/>
'''Email:''' <br/>
'''Web:''' <br/>
  
 
==Further Reading==
 
==Further Reading==
 
 
Latest revision as of 12:10, 16 August 2021

St Joseph's School is in Harare Metropolitan Province. There are many St Joseph schools, so the details on this one are uncertain.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

(August 2021)
Address: Std 340 South Road Norton, Harare, Zimbabwe.
Telephone: 499 268
Cell:
Email:
Web:

History

School Grounds

Students / Teachers / Courses

Events

Associations

Other information

Further Reading

