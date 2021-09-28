Difference between revisions of "St KiIlian’s Secondary School"
Latest revision as of 13:48, 28 September 2021
St KiIlian’s Secondary School is a Catholic Church mission school in Nyazura, Makoni district, Manicaland Province
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(September 2021)
Address: Chemusango Village, Ward 22, Nyazura, Private Bag 8050, Rusape, Makoni District.
Telephone: 025 832 793
Cell:
Email:
Web:
History
St Killian's Mission is a Carmelite boarding school near Rusape. The School, governed by the Roman Catholic Church, is well known in the area for its philosophy of mixing moral education and academic education.
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.