Pindula

Difference between revisions of "St KiIlian’s Secondary School"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "St KiIlian’s Secondary School Bulawayo Metropolitan Province See High Schools Of Zimbabwe. <br/> See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Nu...")
 
 
Line 1: Line 1:
St KiIlian’s Secondary School [[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]]
+
'''St KiIlian’s Secondary School''' is a [[Catholic Church]] mission school in [[Nyazura]], [[Makoni]] district, [[Manicaland Province]]
  
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
Line 8: Line 8:
 
==Location==
 
==Location==
 
(September 2021) <br/>
 
(September 2021) <br/>
Address: <br/>
+
Address: Chemusango Village, Ward 22, [[Nyazura]], Private Bag 8050, [[Rusape]], [[Makoni]] District. <br/>
Telephone: <br/>
+
Telephone: 025 832 793 <br/>
 
Cell: <br/>
 
Cell: <br/>
 
Email: <br/>
 
Email: <br/>
Line 17: Line 17:
  
 
==History==
 
==History==
 +
St Killian's Mission is a Carmelite boarding school near [[Rusape]]. The School, governed by the Roman [[Catholic Church]], is well known in the area for its philosophy of mixing moral education and academic education.
  
 
==School Grounds==
 
==School Grounds==
Line 37: Line 38:
 
==Further Reading==
 
==Further Reading==
  
 
==++==++==++==++==++
 
[[File:xxx.jpg|thumb|caption]]
 
==++==++==++==++==++
 
SEO template
 
  
 
{{#seo:
 
{{#seo:
 
|title=St KiIlian’s Secondary School
 
|title=St KiIlian’s Secondary School
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|title_mode=replace
|keywords=education,high schools,Bulawayo Province,O Level
+
|keywords=education,high schools,Manicaland Province,O Level
 
|description= High Schools Of Zimbabwe
 
|description= High Schools Of Zimbabwe
 
|image=Uploaded_file.png
 
|image=Uploaded_file.png
 
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
}}
 
}}
 +
 +
[[Category:High Schools]]
  
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
 
[[Category:High Schools]]

Latest revision as of 13:48, 28 September 2021

St KiIlian’s Secondary School is a Catholic Church mission school in Nyazura, Makoni district, Manicaland Province

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

(September 2021)
Address: Chemusango Village, Ward 22, Nyazura, Private Bag 8050, Rusape, Makoni District.
Telephone: 025 832 793
Cell:
Email:
Web:

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

St Killian's Mission is a Carmelite boarding school near Rusape. The School, governed by the Roman Catholic Church, is well known in the area for its philosophy of mixing moral education and academic education.

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

  • courses offered, to what levels.


Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=St_KiIlian’s_Secondary_School&oldid=110847"