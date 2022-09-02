Pindula

'''St Mary's''' is a constituency in Harare.

==Elections==

In the '''2022''' By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) St Mary's returned to Parliament:
 
Line 7: Line 7:
 
* [[Adam Puzo]] of MDC Alliance with 201 votes,
 
* [[Marcos Sanyanga]], Independent, with 55 votes.
 
[[Category:Places]]
 
St Mary's is a constituency in Harare.

Elections

In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) St Mary's returned to Parliament:

