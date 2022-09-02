Pindula

Difference between revisions of "St Mary's"

Page Discussion
Line 3: Line 3:
 
==Elections==
 
==Elections==
 
In the '''2022''' By-Elections, (see [[Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)]]) St Mary's returned to [[Parliament]]:  
 
In the '''2022''' By-Elections, (see [[Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)]]) St Mary's returned to [[Parliament]]:  
* [[Unganai Dickson Tarusenga]] of Citizens' Coalition For Change with 5 830 votes,
+
* [[Unganai Tarusenga|Unganai Dickson Tarusenga]] of Citizens' Coalition For Change with 5 830 votes,
 
* [[Norbet Jinjika]] of Zanu PF with 4 483 votes,
 
* [[Norbet Jinjika]] of Zanu PF with 4 483 votes,
 
* [[Adam Puzo]] of MDC Alliance with 201 votes,
 
* [[Adam Puzo]] of MDC Alliance with 201 votes,

Revision as of 06:47, 2 September 2022

St Mary's is a constituency in Harare.

Elections

In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) St Mary's returned to Parliament:

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=St_Mary%27s&oldid=120039"