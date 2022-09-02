Difference between revisions of "St Mary's"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
'''St Mary's''' is a constituency in [[Harare]].
|+
'''St Mary's''' is a constituency in [[Harare ]].
|+
|+
==Elections==
==Elections==
Latest revision as of 06:53, 2 September 2022
St Mary's is a constituency in Chitungwiza, Harare Province.
Harare Province, Latitude: 18° 0' 9" S Longitude: 31° 2' 1" E
Elections
In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) St Mary's returned to Parliament:
- Unganai Dickson Tarusenga of Citizens' Coalition For Change with 5 830 votes,
- Norbet Jinjika of Zanu PF with 4 483 votes,
- Adam Puzo of MDC Alliance with 201 votes,
- Marcos Sanyanga, Independent, with 55 votes.