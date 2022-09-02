'''St Mary's''' is a constituency in [[Chitungwiza]], [[Harare Province ]].

'''St Mary's''' is a constituency in [[Harare]].

St Mary's is a constituency in Chitungwiza, Harare Province.

Harare Province, Latitude: 18° 0' 9" S Longitude: 31° 2' 1" E

Elections

In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) St Mary's returned to Parliament: