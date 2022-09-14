Pindula

* [[Marcos Sanyanga]], Independent, with 55 votes.
 
* [[Marcos Sanyanga]], Independent, with 55 votes.
  
In the '''2000''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''St Mary's''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[Job Sikhala]] of MDC with 17 740 votes,
* [[Christopher Pasipamire]] of Zanu PF with 6 135 votes.
  
 
[[Category:Places]]
St Mary's is a constituency in Chitungwiza, Harare Province.

Harare Province, Latitude: 18° 0' 9" S Longitude: 31° 2' 1" E

Elections

In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) St Mary's returned to Parliament:

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) St Mary's returned to Parliament:

