[[Category:Places]]
Latest revision as of 11:46, 14 September 2022
St Mary's is a constituency in Chitungwiza, Harare Province.
Harare Province, Latitude: 18° 0' 9" S Longitude: 31° 2' 1" E
Elections
In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) St Mary's returned to Parliament:
- Unganai Dickson Tarusenga of Citizens' Coalition For Change with 5 830 votes,
- Norbet Jinjika of Zanu PF with 4 483 votes,
- Adam Puzo of MDC Alliance with 201 votes,
- Marcos Sanyanga, Independent, with 55 votes.
In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) St Mary's returned to Parliament:
- Job Sikhala of MDC with 17 740 votes,
- Christopher Pasipamire of Zanu PF with 6 135 votes.