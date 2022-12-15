Pindula

* [[Job Sikhala]] of MDC with 17 740 votes,
 
* [[Christopher Pasipamire]] of Zanu PF with 6 135 votes.
 
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''St Mary's''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[Unganai Tarusenga]] of MDC–T with 7 092 votes or 52.55 percent,
* [[Tendekayi Maswata]] of Zanu PF with 5 524 votes or 40.93 percent,
* [[John Dzvingwe]] of MDC–N with 685 votes or 5.08 percent,
* 3 others with 194 votes or 1.44 percent.
'''Total''' '''13 495 votes'''
St Mary's is a constituency in Chitungwiza, Harare Province.

Harare Province, Latitude: 18° 0' 9" S Longitude: 31° 2' 1" E

Elections

In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) St Mary's returned to Parliament:

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) St Mary's returned to Parliament:

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) St Mary's returned to Parliament:

Total 13 495 votes

