* [[Job Sikhala]] of MDC with 17 740 votes,
* [[Job Sikhala]] of MDC with 17 740 votes,
* [[Christopher Pasipamire]] of Zanu PF with 6 135 votes.
* [[Christopher Pasipamire]] of Zanu PF with 6 135 votes.
St Mary's is a constituency in Chitungwiza, Harare Province.
Harare Province, Latitude: 18° 0' 9" S Longitude: 31° 2' 1" E
Elections
In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) St Mary's returned to Parliament:
- Unganai Dickson Tarusenga of Citizens' Coalition For Change with 5 830 votes,
- Norbet Jinjika of Zanu PF with 4 483 votes,
- Adam Puzo of MDC Alliance with 201 votes,
- Marcos Sanyanga, Independent, with 55 votes.
In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) St Mary's returned to Parliament:
- Job Sikhala of MDC with 17 740 votes,
- Christopher Pasipamire of Zanu PF with 6 135 votes.
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) St Mary's returned to Parliament:
- Unganai Tarusenga of MDC–T with 7 092 votes or 52.55 percent,
- Tendekayi Maswata of Zanu PF with 5 524 votes or 40.93 percent,
- John Dzvingwe of MDC–N with 685 votes or 5.08 percent,
- 3 others with 194 votes or 1.44 percent.
Total 13 495 votes