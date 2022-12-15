* 3 others with 194 votes or 1.44 percent.

In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''St Mary's''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

St Mary's is a constituency in Chitungwiza, Harare Province.

Harare Province, Latitude: 18° 0' 9" S Longitude: 31° 2' 1" E

Elections

In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) St Mary's returned to Parliament:

Unganai Dickson Tarusenga of Citizens' Coalition For Change with 5 830 votes,

Norbet Jinjika of Zanu PF with 4 483 votes,

Adam Puzo of MDC Alliance with 201 votes,

Marcos Sanyanga, Independent, with 55 votes.

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) St Mary's returned to Parliament:

Job Sikhala of MDC with 17 740 votes,

Christopher Pasipamire of Zanu PF with 6 135 votes.

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) St Mary's returned to Parliament:

Unganai Tarusenga of MDC–T with 7 092 votes or 52.55 percent,

Tendekayi Maswata of Zanu PF with 5 524 votes or 40.93 percent,

John Dzvingwe of MDC–N with 685 votes or 5.08 percent,

3 others with 194 votes or 1.44 percent.

Total 13 495 votes