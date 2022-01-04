Difference between revisions of "St Mary's Mission"

Pindula

'''St Mary's Mission''' is a high school in [[Wedza]].
  
 
==Notable People Who Attended==
* General [[Constantino Chiwenga]]
* [[Michael Madanha]]
  
 
[[Category:High schools in Zimbabwe]]

St Mary's Mission is a high school in Wedza.

Notable People Who Attended

