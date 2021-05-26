Difference between revisions of "St Mary's Secondary School"
St Mary's Secondary School is a Catholic High School in Beitbridge, Matabeleland South Province.
Location
Address: St. Mary's Secondary School, PO Box 198, Beitbridge.
Telephone: +263 286 23205.
Cell:
Email: stmaryssecbeitbridge@gmail.
Web: https://stmaryssecondaryqu.wixsite.com/schoolwebsite
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.