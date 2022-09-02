Difference between revisions of "St Mary's Secondary School"
Latest revision as of 06:33, 2 September 2022
See St Mary's Secondary School (Beitbridge)
St Mary's Secondary School is a Catholic High School in Beitbridge, Matabeleland South Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: St. Mary's Secondary School, PO Box 198, Beitbridge.
Telephone: +263 286 23205.
Cell:
Email: stmaryssecbeitbridge@gmail.
Web: https://stmaryssecondaryqu.wixsite.com/schoolwebsite
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.