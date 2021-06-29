Difference between revisions of "St Mary's Secondary School (Wedza)"

A gold medal in Basketball was won by [[Tafara Magaya]] at the National Championships in '''2014'''. He was subsequently selected to represent Zimbabwe at the zone 6 regional championships in '''2015''' where he was awarded another gold medal.

Athletics, basketball, chess, football, netball and volleyball are the main sports played by the school.

The school has been one of the more competitive schools from Wedza and was the second school in the district to introduce GCE Advanced Level classes with the inception of management of business, accounting and geography classes in '''2000'''.

The primary school was established alongside the mission. The primary school, also referred to as Chikohonono after the hill in its backdrop. The creation of a secondary school followed gradually. The Jesuits, and later the Franciscans, ran the mission from its inception to '''1994''' before passing it on to the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Harare under the control of Father William Makusha and subsequently Father Regis Chikuni and Father Chiduku.

The mission was established in '''1954''' by Father Beckenhoff, a German Jesuit who worked as a missionary in Wedza and other areas in Zimbabwe.

See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>

See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>

'''St Mary's Secondary School (Wedza)''', or Mount Saint Mary's High School Wedza, is in [[Mashonaland East Province]] . The school is located at the foot of Mt Rusunzwe.

St Mary's Secondary School (Wedza), or Mount Saint Mary's High School Wedza, is in Mashonaland East Province. The school is located at the foot of Mt Rusunzwe.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.

See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.

See Association of Trust Schools.

See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)



Location

Address: Chatuka Village, Dendenyore Ward, P. Bag 2103, Hwedza.

Telephone:

Cell:

Email:

Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Mount-Saint-Marys-High-School-Wedza-1505325916380147/



To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

The mission was established in 1954 by Father Beckenhoff, a German Jesuit who worked as a missionary in Wedza and other areas in Zimbabwe.

The primary school was established alongside the mission. The primary school, also referred to as Chikohonono after the hill in its backdrop. The creation of a secondary school followed gradually. The Jesuits, and later the Franciscans, ran the mission from its inception to 1994 before passing it on to the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Harare under the control of Father William Makusha and subsequently Father Regis Chikuni and Father Chiduku.

The school has been one of the more competitive schools from Wedza and was the second school in the district to introduce GCE Advanced Level classes with the inception of management of business, accounting and geography classes in 2000.

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages, staff, etc.

Athletics, basketball, chess, football, netball and volleyball are the main sports played by the school. The school's greatest accomplishment was winning the NASH Mashonaland East football tournament in 1989. A gold medal in chess was won by Liberty Butsu in 2012. A gold medal in Basketball was won by Tafara Magaya at the National Championships in 2014. He was subsequently selected to represent Zimbabwe at the zone 6 regional championships in 2015 where he was awarded another gold medal.

A primary school serves the area surrounding the mission with day-schooling services.

Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Notable alumni are:

Other information