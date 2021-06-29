Difference between revisions of "St Mary's Secondary School (Wedza)"
Revision as of 08:19, 29 June 2021
St Mary's Secondary School (Wedza), or Mount Saint Mary's High School Wedza, is in Mashonaland East Province. The school is located at the foot of Mt Rusunzwe.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: Chatuka Village, Dendenyore Ward, P. Bag 2103, Hwedza.
Telephone:
Cell:
Email:
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Mount-Saint-Marys-High-School-Wedza-1505325916380147/
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
The mission was established in 1954 by Father Beckenhoff, a German Jesuit who worked as a missionary in Wedza and other areas in Zimbabwe.
The primary school was established alongside the mission. The primary school, also referred to as Chikohonono after the hill in its backdrop. The creation of a secondary school followed gradually. The Jesuits, and later the Franciscans, ran the mission from its inception to 1994 before passing it on to the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Harare under the control of Father William Makusha and subsequently Father Regis Chikuni and Father Chiduku.
The school has been one of the more competitive schools from Wedza and was the second school in the district to introduce GCE Advanced Level classes with the inception of management of business, accounting and geography classes in 2000.
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages, staff, etc.
Athletics, basketball, chess, football, netball and volleyball are the main sports played by the school. The school's greatest accomplishment was winning the NASH Mashonaland East football tournament in 1989. A gold medal in chess was won by Liberty Butsu in 2012. A gold medal in Basketball was won by Tafara Magaya at the National Championships in 2014. He was subsequently selected to represent Zimbabwe at the zone 6 regional championships in 2015 where he was awarded another gold medal.
A primary school serves the area surrounding the mission with day-schooling services.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Notable alumni are:
- Constantino Chiwenga – Vice President of Zimbabwe and formerly Commander, Zimbabwe Defence Forces
- Perrance Shiri – commander, Air Force of Zimbabwe; member, Zimbabwean Joint Operations Command
- Stephen Mahere – Zimbabwean Minister of Education, Sport, Arts and Culture
- Shepherd Maingano – Professor, Clinical Laboratory Science at University of Hawaii
- Felix Makonye – academic at University of KwaZulu-Natal
- Godwin Marufu – former school captain, HIV Researcher, Family Physician
- Louis Masakara – former Group Operations Director of Rainbow Tourism Group
- Cuthbert Musarurwa – Senior Lecturer University of Zimbabwe Faculty of Medicine
- Lenon Itai Rwizi – University of Fort Hare Law, YALI Alumni