Revision as of 06:08, 24 September 2021
St Mathias' Tsonzo Secondary School is in Juliasdale, Mutasa District, Manicaland Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(September 2021)
Address: Hauna, PO box 80, Watsomba, Juliasdale,
Telephone: 0282 5881
Cell:
Email:
Web:
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
Anglican
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.
Other information
Further Reading
