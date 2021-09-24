|description= High Schools Of Zimbabwe

|description= High Schools Of Zimbabwe

==Further Reading==

==Further Reading==

See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>

See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>

'''St Mathias' Tsonzo Secondary School''' (High School) is in [[Juliasdale]], [[Mutasa]] District, [[Manicaland Province]].

'''St Mathias' Tsonzo Secondary School''' is in [[Juliasdale]], [[Mutasa]] District, [[Manicaland Province]].

St Mathias' Tsonzo Secondary School (High School) is in Juliasdale, Mutasa District, Manicaland Province.

St Mathias' Tsonzo High School bus

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.

See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.

See Association of Trust Schools.

See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)



Location

(September 2021)

Address: Mutasa District Ward 17, Farm 98, Watsomba, Hauna, PO Box 80, Juliasdale,

Telephone: 0282 5881

Cell:

Email:

Web:



To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

Anglican

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

courses offered, to what levels.





Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information