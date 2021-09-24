Pindula

Difference between revisions of "St Mathias' Tsonzo Secondary"

Page Discussion
Line 1: Line 1:
'''St Mathias' Tsonzo Secondary School''' is in [[Juliasdale]], [[Mutasa]] District, [[Manicaland Province]].
+
'''St Mathias' Tsonzo Secondary School''' (High School) is in [[Juliasdale]], [[Mutasa]] District, [[Manicaland Province]].
 +
 
 +
[[File:St Mathias Tsonzo High School bus.jpg|thumb|St Mathias' Tsonzo High School bus]]
  
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
Line 8: Line 10:
 
==Location==
 
==Location==
 
('''September 2021''') <br/>
 
('''September 2021''') <br/>
'''Address:''' Hauna, PO box 80, Watsomba, Juliasdale, <br/>
+
'''Address:''' Mutasa District Ward 17, Farm 98, Watsomba, Hauna, PO Box 80, Juliasdale, <br/>
 
'''Telephone:''' 0282 5881 <br/>
 
'''Telephone:''' 0282 5881 <br/>
 
'''Cell:''' <br/>
 
'''Cell:''' <br/>
Line 37: Line 39:
 
==Further Reading==
 
==Further Reading==
  
 
==++==++==++==++==++
 
[[File:xxx.jpg|thumb|caption]]
 
==++==++==++==++==++
 
SEO template
 
  
 
{{#seo:
 
{{#seo:
Line 48: Line 45:
 
|keywords=education,high schools,Manicaland Province,O Level
 
|keywords=education,high schools,Manicaland Province,O Level
 
|description= High Schools Of Zimbabwe
 
|description= High Schools Of Zimbabwe
|image=Uploaded_file.png
+
|image=St Mathias Tsonzo High School bus.jpg
 
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
}}
 
}}
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
 
  
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
 
[[Category:High Schools]]

Revision as of 06:12, 24 September 2021

St Mathias' Tsonzo Secondary School (High School) is in Juliasdale, Mutasa District, Manicaland Province.

St Mathias' Tsonzo High School bus

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

(September 2021)
Address: Mutasa District Ward 17, Farm 98, Watsomba, Hauna, PO Box 80, Juliasdale,
Telephone: 0282 5881
Cell:
Email:
Web:

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

Anglican

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

  • courses offered, to what levels.


Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=St_Mathias%27_Tsonzo_Secondary&oldid=110753"