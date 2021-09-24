''St Mathias Tsonzo High Students Go On Rampage'' '''13 March 2018''', ''Manica Post'' - https://www.manicapost.co.zw/breaking-st-mathias-tsonzo-high-students-go-on-rampage/

==Further Reading==

Student body, number and ages

In the '''November 2018''' Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools, '''St Mathias' Tsonzo Secondary''' ranked 100 with 55.33% pass rate.

'''St Mathias' Tsonzo High School''' is a part of the St Matthias Tsonzo [[ Anglican ]] Church CPCA In Mutasa Archdeaconary.

St Mathias' Tsonzo Secondary School (High School) is in Juliasdale, Mutasa District, Manicaland Province.

(September 2021)

Address: Mutasa District Ward 17, Farm 98, Watsomba, Hauna, PO Box 80, Juliasdale,

Telephone: 0282 5881

St Mathias' Tsonzo High School is a part of the St Matthias Tsonzo Anglican Church CPCA In Mutasa Archdeaconary.

In the November 2018 Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools, St Mathias' Tsonzo Secondary ranked 100 with 55.33% pass rate.

St Mathias Tsonzo High Students Go On Rampage 13 March 2018, Manica Post - https://www.manicapost.co.zw/breaking-st-mathias-tsonzo-high-students-go-on-rampage/