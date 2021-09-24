Difference between revisions of "St Mathias' Tsonzo Secondary"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 19:
|Line 19:
==History==
==History==
|−
Anglican
|+
Anglican
|+
==School Grounds==
==School Grounds==
Grounds, buildings,
Grounds, buildings,
==Students / Teachers / Courses==
==Students / Teachers / Courses==
|+
|+
Student body, number and ages
Student body, number and ages
Staff,
Staff,
|Line 38:
|Line 41:
==Further Reading==
==Further Reading==
|−
|+
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
|Line 48:
|Line 51:
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
}}
}}
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
Revision as of 06:21, 24 September 2021
St Mathias' Tsonzo Secondary School (High School) is in Juliasdale, Mutasa District, Manicaland Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(September 2021)
Address: Mutasa District Ward 17, Farm 98, Watsomba, Hauna, PO Box 80, Juliasdale,
Telephone: 0282 5881
Cell:
Email:
Web:
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
St Mathias' Tsonzo High School is a part of the St Matthias Tsonzo Anglican Church CPCA In Mutasa Archdeaconary.
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
In the November 2018 Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools, St Mathias' Tsonzo Secondary ranked 100 with 55.33% pass rate.
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.
Other information
Further Reading
St Mathias Tsonzo High Students Go On Rampage 13 March 2018, Manica Post - https://www.manicapost.co.zw/breaking-st-mathias-tsonzo-high-students-go-on-rampage/