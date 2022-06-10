Difference between revisions of "St Mathias' Tsonzo Secondary"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Pindulaadmin (talk | contribs)
m
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
'''St Mathias' Tsonzo Secondary School''' (High School) is in [[Juliasdale]], [[Mutasa]] District, [[Manicaland Province]].
|+
'''St Mathias' Tsonzo Secondary School''' (High School) is in [[Juliasdale]], [[Mutasa]] District, [[Manicaland Province]].
[[File:St Mathias Tsonzo High School bus.jpg|thumb|St Mathias' Tsonzo High School bus]]
[[File:St Mathias Tsonzo High School bus.jpg|thumb|St Mathias' Tsonzo High School bus]]
|Line 51:
|Line 51:
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
}}
}}
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
Latest revision as of 13:26, 10 June 2022
St Mathias' Tsonzo Secondary School (High School) is in Juliasdale, Mutasa District, Manicaland Province. It is an Anglican Church school.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(September 2021)
Address: Mutasa District Ward 17, Farm 98, Watsomba, Hauna, PO Box 80, Juliasdale,
Telephone: 0282 5881
Cell:
Email:
Web:
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
St Mathias' Tsonzo High School is a part of the St Matthias Tsonzo Anglican Church CPCA In Mutasa Archdeaconary.
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
In the November 2018 Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools, St Mathias' Tsonzo Secondary ranked 100 with 55.33% pass rate.
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.
Other information
Further Reading
St Mathias Tsonzo High Students Go On Rampage 13 March 2018, Manica Post - https://www.manicapost.co.zw/breaking-st-mathias-tsonzo-high-students-go-on-rampage/