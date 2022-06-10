Difference between revisions of "St Mathias' Tsonzo Secondary"
'''St Mathias' Tsonzo Secondary School''' (High School) is in [[Juliasdale]], [[Mutasa]] District, [[Manicaland Province]].
'''St Mathias' Tsonzo Secondary School''' (High School) is in [[Juliasdale]], [[Mutasa]] District, [[Manicaland Province]].
[[File:St Mathias Tsonzo High School bus.jpg|thumb|St Mathias' Tsonzo High School bus]]
[[File:St Mathias Tsonzo High School bus.jpg|thumb|St Mathias' Tsonzo High School bus]]
==History==
==History==
'''St Mathias' Tsonzo High School''' is a part of the St Matthias Tsonzo [[Anglican Church]] CPCA In Mutasa Archdeaconary.
'''St Mathias' Tsonzo High School''' is a part of the St Matthias Tsonzo [[Anglican Church]] CPCA In Mutasa Archdeaconary.
==Students / Teachers / Courses==
==Students / Teachers / Courses==
In the '''November 2018''' Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools, '''St Mathias' Tsonzo Secondary''' ranked 100 with 55.33% pass rate.
In the '''November 2018''' Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools, '''St Mathias' Tsonzo Secondary''' ranked 100 with 55.33% pass rate.
Latest revision as of 20:54, 10 June 2022
St Mathias' Tsonzo Secondary School (High School) is in Juliasdale, Mutasa District, Manicaland Province. It is an Anglican Church school.
History
St Mathias' Tsonzo High School is a part of the St Matthias Tsonzo Anglican Church CPCA In Mutasa Archdeaconary.
Students / Teachers / Courses
In the November 2018 Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools, St Mathias' Tsonzo Secondary ranked 100 with 55.33% pass rate.
Location
Address: Mutasa District Ward 17, Farm 98, Watsomba, Hauna, PO Box 80, Juliasdale,
Telephone: 0282 5881
Cell:
Email:
Web:
Controversy
In June 2022
Further Reading
St Mathias Tsonzo High Students Go On Rampage 13 March 2018, Manica Post - https://www.manicapost.co.zw/breaking-st-mathias-tsonzo-high-students-go-on-rampage/
