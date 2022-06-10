Pindula

Difference between revisions of "St Mathias' Tsonzo Secondary"

Page Discussion
m
 
(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
Line 1: Line 1:
'''St Mathias' Tsonzo Secondary School''' (High School) is in [[Juliasdale]], [[Mutasa]] District, [[Manicaland Province]].
+
'''St Mathias' Tsonzo Secondary School''' (High School) is in [[Juliasdale]], [[Mutasa]] District, [[Manicaland Province]]. It is an Anglican Church school.
  
 
[[File:St Mathias Tsonzo High School bus.jpg|thumb|St Mathias' Tsonzo High School bus]]
 
[[File:St Mathias Tsonzo High School bus.jpg|thumb|St Mathias' Tsonzo High School bus]]
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
 
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
 
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
 
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. ('''November 2018''') <br/>
 
 
==Location==
 
('''September 2021''') <br/>
 
'''Address:''' Mutasa District Ward 17, Farm 98, Watsomba, Hauna, PO Box 80, Juliasdale, <br/>
 
'''Telephone:''' 0282 5881 <br/>
 
'''Cell:''' <br/>
 
'''Email:''' <br/>
 
'''Web:'''  <br/>
 
  
 
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
 
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
Line 20: Line 7:
 
==History==
 
==History==
 
'''St Mathias' Tsonzo High School''' is a part of the St Matthias Tsonzo [[Anglican Church]] CPCA In Mutasa Archdeaconary.
 
'''St Mathias' Tsonzo High School''' is a part of the St Matthias Tsonzo [[Anglican Church]] CPCA In Mutasa Archdeaconary.
 
==School Grounds==
 
Grounds, buildings,
 
  
 
==Students / Teachers / Courses==
 
==Students / Teachers / Courses==
 
In the '''November 2018''' Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools, '''St Mathias' Tsonzo Secondary''' ranked 100 with 55.33% pass rate.  
 
In the '''November 2018''' Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools, '''St Mathias' Tsonzo Secondary''' ranked 100 with 55.33% pass rate.  
  
Student body, number and ages
+
==Location==
Staff,
+
'''Address:''' Mutasa District Ward 17, Farm 98, Watsomba, Hauna, PO Box 80, Juliasdale, <br/>
* courses offered, to what levels.
+
'''Telephone:''' 0282 5881 <br/>
 +
'''Cell:''' <br/>
 +
'''Email:''' <br/>
 +
'''Web:'''  <br/>
  
 +
==Controversy==
 +
In June 2022
  
==Events==
+
==Further Reading==
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.  
+
''St Mathias Tsonzo High Students Go On Rampage'' '''13 March 2018''', ''Manica Post'' - https://www.manicapost.co.zw/breaking-st-mathias-tsonzo-high-students-go-on-rampage/
  
==Associations==
+
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
Famous names associated with the school.  
+
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
 +
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
 +
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. ('''November 2018''') <br/>
  
==Other information==
+
==References==
 
+
<references />
==Further Reading==
 
''St Mathias Tsonzo High Students Go On Rampage'' '''13 March 2018''', ''Manica Post'' - https://www.manicapost.co.zw/breaking-st-mathias-tsonzo-high-students-go-on-rampage/  
 
  
 
{{#seo:
 
{{#seo:
|title=St Mathias' Tsonzo Secondary
+
|title=About St Mathias Tsonzo School
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|keywords=education,high schools,Manicaland Province,O Level
 
|keywords=education,high schools,Manicaland Province,O Level
Line 51: Line 40:
 
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
}}
 
}}
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
 
  
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
 
[[Category:High Schools]]

Latest revision as of 20:54, 10 June 2022

St Mathias' Tsonzo Secondary School (High School) is in Juliasdale, Mutasa District, Manicaland Province. It is an Anglican Church school.

St Mathias' Tsonzo High School bus

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

St Mathias' Tsonzo High School is a part of the St Matthias Tsonzo Anglican Church CPCA In Mutasa Archdeaconary.

Students / Teachers / Courses

In the November 2018 Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools, St Mathias' Tsonzo Secondary ranked 100 with 55.33% pass rate.

Location

Address: Mutasa District Ward 17, Farm 98, Watsomba, Hauna, PO Box 80, Juliasdale,
Telephone: 0282 5881
Cell:
Email:
Web:

Controversy

In June 2022

Further Reading

St Mathias Tsonzo High Students Go On Rampage 13 March 2018, Manica Post - https://www.manicapost.co.zw/breaking-st-mathias-tsonzo-high-students-go-on-rampage/

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

References

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=St_Mathias%27_Tsonzo_Secondary&oldid=118368"