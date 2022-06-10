''St Mathias Tsonzo High Students Go On Rampage'' '''13 March 2018''', ''Manica Post'' - https://www.manicapost.co.zw/breaking-st-mathias-tsonzo-high-students-go-on-rampage /

St Mathias' Tsonzo Secondary School (High School) is in Juliasdale, Mutasa District, Manicaland Province. It is an Anglican Church school.

St Mathias' Tsonzo High School bus

History

St Mathias' Tsonzo High School is a part of the St Matthias Tsonzo Anglican Church CPCA In Mutasa Archdeaconary.

Students / Teachers / Courses

In the November 2018 Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools, St Mathias' Tsonzo Secondary ranked 100 with 55.33% pass rate.

Location

Address: Mutasa District Ward 17, Farm 98, Watsomba, Hauna, PO Box 80, Juliasdale,

Telephone: 0282 5881

Controversy

In June 2022

Further Reading

St Mathias Tsonzo High Students Go On Rampage 13 March 2018, Manica Post - https://www.manicapost.co.zw/breaking-st-mathias-tsonzo-high-students-go-on-rampage/

